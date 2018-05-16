Armed Robbers Attack Union Bank In Ekiti, Kill Policeman, Bank Staff

Published:

Two people have died following a robbery attack at a Union Bank branch in Ekiti state. The robbery took place in the Union Bank in Ilawe Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State and lasted for over one hour.





A policeman and a bank worker were killed in the attack. The policeman was reportedly an orderly attached to one of the council bosses in the state. Another bank worker was also shot by the bandits in the arm but it wasn't fatal.





According to sources, the armed robbers invaded the bank beside Alawe’s palace and broke the security door with the aid of a dynamite before entering the banking hall. The dynamite also blew up a blue color Toyota Camry parked close to the bank building.





The armed bandits succeeded in making away with an unspecified amount of money.

