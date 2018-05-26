Armed Police Officers Raid Home Of Jonathan’s Ex-Aide Kingsley Kuku

Published:





Some armed policemen on Thursday invaded the residence of former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, Kingsley Kuku, in Arogbo-Ijaw community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state.





Numbering over 20, the policemen were reported to have shot into the air in the process of invasion of the community. Residents report that the invasion caused panic among as many scampers to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullet.





One of the residents said the Police told them that they were in search of kidnappers.





"They broke into every room and everywhere in Kuku’s house, claiming to search for kidnappers. After searching all the rooms in the house thoroughly, they left without finding anything incriminating or any kidnapper in the house.” the resident said.





In reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said, the policemen were from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on a lawful mission.

Share This