Arewa Youths Attack Senate Over IGP Idris

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has advised the Senate to focus on important matters that would benefit the country instead of summoning the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, in a statement on Friday said that there are clear legal implications about the Senate’s insistence that the IGP must appear.





He noted: "The recent condemnation of this position of the Senate by Femi Falana (SAN) has portrayed the Senate as an institution run by egos rather than the rule of law, democratic principles and priority needs of the nation.“We are appalled that it took the public criticism of the Senate by Falana to make the Senate realize the legal implications of their current war against the IGP.





"We have the conviction that if the Senate does not manage its time well, by concentrating on priority needs of our nation, they stand the risk of exhausting the first four years of their law-making existence inviting appointees of the Federal Government, rather than initiating and passing bills and ensuring that the culture of budget delays is discarded.





"Much as we have no quarrel with Senate doing its oversight functions, we are unsettled by the energy and resources being put into bickering with the IGP and taking the nation nowhere.“The consequence of this war on the nation is obvious; the IGP has the militia killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara and Kaduna to face.





"His hands are already full with these security challenges to be involved with other issues like appearing before a Senate committee.“Deaths of innocent citizens are involved and we expect the Senate to consider this sad reality as well as the urgent need for IGP to act fast.





"We urge Nigerians of good conscience to prevail on the Senate to let the IGP confront the killing spree in many States of the country. "This is a critical moment in the history of this nation and we cannot afford a bickering while thousands of innocent souls keep on dying from militia attacks.”

