APC Taking Nigerians For Fools – Obasanjo

Published:





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking Nigerians for fools while revelling in an unrepentant misgoverning of Nigeria. Obasanjo while briefing journalist at his Abeokuta presidential library on Thursday evening hinted that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political platform to actualise its dream for a new Nigeria.





While lambasting the ruling party, the former President said most Nigerians today were poorer than when the APC came in adding that the country had been further impoverished with foreign loan jumping from $3.6bn to over $18bn. He said, "The APC, as a political party, is still gloating and revelling in its unrepentant misgovernance of Nigeria and taking Nigerians for fools.





"There is neither remorse nor appreciation of what they are doing wrong. It is all arrant arrogance and insult upon injury for Nigerians.“Whatever the leadership may personally claim, most Nigerians know that they are poorer today than when the APC came in and Nigeria is more impoverished with our foreign loan jumping from $3.6bn to over $18bn to be paid by the present and future generations of Nigerians.





"The country is more divided than ever before because the leadership is playing the ethnic and religious game which is very unfortunate.”He added,“And the country is more insecure and unsafe for everybody. It is a political party with two classes of membership.”

Share This