APC Still The Only Hope For A Better Nigeria - Osibajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has insisted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is committed to offering hope to the Nigerian people. He said this while fielding questions from journalists after the inauguration of President Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on Saturday.





Some prominent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for, according to them failing to fulfill its promises. While Obasanjo believes the present government has failed the country, former military president General Ibrahim Babangida wants younger politicians to take charge.





But Nigeria’s number two citizen is confident the APC still has a lot to offer the country. “In politics, as you know, there will always be tension, but the party is strong and the leadership and membership of the party are committed to ensuring it remains strong and continues to offer hope to the people,” a statement by his media aide Laolu Akande read.





“I think a lot of the issues will be resolved as we go along. “This is the normal order of things; there will be disagreements, there will be those who may feel that they need certain preferences or certain things which may not have been done earlier on. “I don’t think there is any major problem.”

