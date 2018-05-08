APC Leaders In Critical Conditions After Being Attacked By Angry Youths In Delta State (Photos)

Published:

Angry APC youths on Sunday, reportedly stormed Orchids Hotel, in Asaba and beat up some of their party chieftains. It is not yet clear if the attack was in retaliation following the death of a chairmanship aspirant during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress held across Delta state last Saturday.









The victim, Jeremiah Oghoveta, a chairmanship aspirant in Jeremi unit III, ward 10, Ughelli South was stabbed to death by a party member.





Those attacked by the youths includes Comrade Chuks Erhire (Director General, Senator Omo-Agege Constituency Office), Barrister Ejiro Etaghene (vocal media supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Omo-Agege) and Hon. Julius Akpovoka (ardent supporter of Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Omo-Agege).





They were all admitted to hospital in critical emergency conditions. Meanwhile, Comrade Erhire and Barrister Etaghene are said to be in very critical state.

Share This