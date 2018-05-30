Anambra Government Vows To Sack Workers Who Obey Today's IPOB Sit At Home Order

Published:

The government of Anambra state says it will sanction staff of the civil service who comply with IPOB sit at home order on May 30.





The directive for workers to return to work after may 29 Democracy Day celebration was given in a circular from the office of Harry Uduh, Head of Service in the state.





Permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies have been asked by the government to monitor the situation and report accordingly.





“Governor of Anambra has directed that work resumes on Wednesday, 30th May after the Public Holiday on 29th May,” a memo read.





“All Public Servants must therefore report to their duty posts on Wednesday and the rest of the week.





“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies should monitor and report compliance unfailingly. ”Pls circulate to all your staff,” it said.

