Ambode's Wife Donates N500,000 Monthly For One Year To Couple That Delivered 5 Babies In Lagos

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has volunteered a monthly allowance of N500, 000 for the next twelve months, for the care of quintuplets born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Augustine Obiefuna of Orile Iganmu, a suburb of the State.Quintuplets are five babies born from one pregnancy.Other welfare arrangements by the Governor’s wife for the newborns include: supply of diapers for one year; supply of baby milk and other essentials for one year, all these in addition to two bus-loads of baby essentials like beds, mattresses, diapers, boxes of cloths, socks, pants, caps, etc, that accompanied her on a visit to the infants, at the Lagos Island Maternity.Governor Akinwunmi Ambode also gave an undisclosed sum of money, for the care of the babies; three boys and two girls, who weighed between 1.5kg and 2kg respectively.Speaking at the maternity ward, the Governor’s wife who was visibly elated and brimming with smiles, thanked God for the safe delivery of the infants and commended their mother, for regularly attending her ante-natal sessions in a government hospital.She urged expectant mothers in the State to shun quacks and self medication, but to register early and diligently attend ante-natal clinics in government hospitals, for standard medical care.According to her, “You can all see why it is good to register in a government hospital where standard medical care is guaranteed. This woman registered early and regularly attended her ante-natal clinics. The result is that all five babies were safely delivered to the glory of God”.She commended the entire medical team, especially the Consultant, Dr. Ogungbemile Babalola, for their professional service, stressing that the government would always prioritize health care service for expectant mothers, to eradicate maternal and infant mortality in the State.Mrs. Ambode, who later inspected the maternity ward, promised further donations to the hospital, to strengthen maternal and infant service delivery in the hospital.Father of the babies, Mr. Augustine Obiefuna, copiously thanked the Governor and his wife, for their rare benevolence and generosity, which according to him transcended ethnic and tribal considerations.He said, “We are surprised that despite being non indigenes of the State, the Governor and his wife could show us so much love and kindness. They are just wonderful. We never imagined that Her Excellency could personally come here to see our new babies. We cannot stop praying for them and their children, for God’s favour, protection and wisdom at all times.”It the first set of quintuplets born in the State this year.