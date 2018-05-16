Ambode Gets Buhari’s Approval To Take Over National Stadium, Surulere

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of the Lagos National Stadium to the government of Lagos for retrofitting and upgrading. Speaking at the ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Kweku Tandoh, said it was gratifying to report that after series of back and forth, action would commence next week on paperwork for the formal handover of the facility to Lagos.





Responding to a question on the delay in the handover of the stadium to the State Government for upgrade, Tandoh said it was because the approval was given verbally by the President during his visit to Lagos few weeks ago. "One thing later developed and there were signs and signals that the Governor received that they were not actually ready to hand over the Stadium to us rather it seems as if they just wanted a concession agreement where the State Government would spend the money, get it fixed while the Federal Government would still be in place but that is not what Lagos State Government wants,” he said.





"So, during the visit of the President to Lagos State few weeks ago, the Governor at the State Dinner was able to grouch the intention again and he mentioned it in his speech to the President and the President verbally gave approval that that was going to be in place.“Just yesterday, the Governor directed that I proceed to Abuja next week to deliver some communications that are necessary to put in place a formal handover of the National Stadium to Lagos State Government. We are grateful that this time they will give it to us on the terms that the Lagos State Government has requested for.”





