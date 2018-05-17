Thursday, 17 May 2018

Two Ritualists Apprehended In Ijebu Ode With Fresh Human Body (Viewers Discretion Advised)

Two suspected ritualists dealing in human parts were arrested by a Vigilante group on Wednesday in Ijebu, Ogun State, with the body of a man they had just killed.


According to an eyewitness, the victim was a member of a church in the area, who was contracted to fumigate the building when he was killed by the suspects.

  They folded him inside a white sack and were making away with the body when they were apprehended by the local vigilante group.

