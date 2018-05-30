All Nigerian Governors Are Thieves Because... - Rochas Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has maintained that governors steal public funds because their salaries are not enough. Speaking on Channels TV, the outspoken governor said everyone in Nigeria was corrupt to a certain degree.





Okorocha also stated that seeking to stop politically-exposed persons from dipping their hands into the public treasury will amount to an exercise in futility.





He said: “All men steal. There’s no man in Nigeria, from A-Z who will say he lives with the money you pay him monthly. The salaries of governors are N750,000 a month. “So, if you don’t have a second office or something else to do, you must steal. Any political office holder who doesn’t have a second office, must steal,” insists Okorocha.

