All My Sons, Boko Haram Fighters, Will Surrender To Federal Government Soon — Aisha

Aisha Wakil, fondly called ‘Mama Boko Haram’ says fighters of dreaded terror group Boko Haram may soon surrender to the Nigerian government. The insurgents have been terrorising Nigeria, particularly the northeastern part of the country, since 2009, killing at least 20,000 people.





The mission of the group, whose name translates from the Hausa language as “Western education is forbidden,” is to create an Islamic state in Nigeria’s northeast region. But Wakil, founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, says the insurgents will soon leave the bush and return home.





Wakil, a former member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges in the North, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan, insists she would continue to support efforts to return peace to the troubled zone. She spoke at a fund raising for her foundation in Maiduguri, Borno, on Saturday.





"All my sons in the bush will come home. They are going to surrender their arms one day and go back to their homes. I will continue to support efforts to return peace to the troubled state,” she said.

