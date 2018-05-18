Ali Baba Shares Recent Whatsapp Chat With Actress, Aisha Abimbola Before She Died

Published:

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has shared a WhatsApp chat he had with Nigerian actress, Aisha Abimbola just before she died of cancer in Canada.





The Nigerian movie industry, yesterday, was thrown into mourning as popular actress, Aisha Abimbola, died in a hospital in Canada.





Abimbola, popularly known as Omoge Campus, following the role she played in a Yoruba movie, Omoge Campus, is said to have died from breast cancer, though the cause of her death is yet to be revealed by her family.





Her many colleagues have paid tributes to her and now, comedian Ali Baba has shared the chat he had with her before her death.





In the chat, she revealed that she was sick but was making progress.





Below is what Ali Baba shared;





