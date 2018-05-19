Actress, Toyin Abraham Finds Love Again, Announces Engagement

Published:





Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has found love once again and is officially and completely off the market, according to a report by her publicist.





Toyin Abraham reportedly said yes to the man in her life last night May 16th in front of her family and friends.





The new fiance, who is said to be private, is a senior lawyer who has been seeing the actress for some time and popped the question with a ring that costs millions of naira.





Big congrats to her and her mystery man.

