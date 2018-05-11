ActionAid POWERED ARTS EXHIBITION HOLDS IN ABUJA

Published:

The ART4DEV EXPO aims at showcasing indigenous Arts and Crafts for Sustainable Livelihood, leveraging on technology, with a focus to empower communities (community based interventions) to showcase and promote local arts and craft as a viable means and source of sustainable livelihood.

This event would source products from the communities and will work with the local craft artisans, craft dealers, art gallery owners, curators, art lovers, and relevant stakeholders, leverage on technical platforms and expertise and use this to highlight community based works in urban communities to advocate for community sponsorship.



The event is ultimately aimed at the realisation of sustainable development goals 1, 2, 8 and 10 (No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth and Reduced Inequality) and to contribute to the achievement of the economic recovery growth plan.



CKN (ActionAid Brand Ambassador)

