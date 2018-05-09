Abuja Cleric Exposes The Many "Snakes" Around President Buhari

Published:

An Abuja-based Prophet Joshua Iginla has insinuated that ”snakes” around President Muhammadu Buhari are preventing him from fulfilling his promises to Nigerians.





The senior pastor of Champions Royal Assembly in Kubwa, who predicted Buhari’s medical trip to London, said these people would be exposed by God.





Recall that Iginla had released 30 prophecies for 2018 in his church’s Crossover Night programme tagged: ‘Night of Kings’ on December 31, 2017.





“President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed on an impromptu journey which will lead to medical vacation,” the cleric had said.





“He will not be poisoned, but there are many snakes around him which God will expose.”





On Monday, Shehu Garba, media aide to Buhari had in a statement announced his principal’s departure to the UK.





Buhari is expected to be away for four days and is billed to return on Saturday, May 12.

