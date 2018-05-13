Abuja Businessman Beaten To Death In Enugu (Photos)

Published:





An Abuja-based businessman was beaten to death by unknown assailants in Enugu.





The deceased, Chinedu Nzegwu popularly known as Obroshoo by friends, was attacked by the assailants few days before his return to Abuja. They reportedly hit him with a stick on the head leaving him for dead.









Late Nzegwu, a Pure and Industrial Chemistry graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, is a former student of Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS, Onitsha, Anambra State.





His friends and family members have taken to Facebook to mourn his tragic death. One of them Nwachi Viktor, wrote:













"Murdered in cold blood in Enugu by fellow ndi igbo. Another young and hardworking man from Onitsha.He was my junior in Dennis Memorial Grammar school Onitsha. Trying to understand why they had to beat him to death,he was never a thief and came from a good home. Rest in peace Chinedu Nzegwu. No one is safe in Nigeria!"

