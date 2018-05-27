A Set Of Twins (Boys) Murdered In Anambra State By Unknown Persons (See Pictures)
Published: May 27, 2018
"My heart ♥ bleeds when I saw this, this morning.
Happening now at Egbu Unuenem Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State. This twins were murdered by unknown person. The kids were forced into the fridge while the parents are busy looking for the kids thinking that they were kidnapped. Quite unfortunate, the parents discover their cops early this morning around 2am in their sitting room, inside their own refrigerator.
May God help this nation.
RIP little kids. 😢 😢 😢 😢 😢 😢"
