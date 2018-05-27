A Set Of Twins (Boys) Murdered In Anambra State By Unknown Persons (See Pictures)

Published:

A set of twins (two boys) have been allegedly murdered in cold blood by unknown persons in Anambra State .This was the story sent to CKN News by an aggrieved member of the family"My heart ♥ bleeds when I saw this, this morning.Happening now at Egbu Unuenem Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State. This twins were murdered by unknown person. The kids were forced into the fridge while the parents are busy looking for the kids thinking that they were kidnapped. Quite unfortunate, the parents discover their cops early this morning around 2am in their sitting room, inside their own refrigerator.May God help this nation.RIP little kids. 😢 😢 😢 😢 😢 😢"The Anambra State Police Command has commenced investigation into the matter.