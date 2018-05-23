74 Years Old Man Arrested For Defiling And Forcefully Impregnating 14 Years Old Girl

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command is investigating a case of defilement reported against 73-year-old Pa Fola Olowoigbo, of No.2 Fela Ahmed street, Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos.The suspect was alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old female child till she became pregnant.





The suspect who hailed from Ago- Iwoye, Ogun state is a local taxi driver and next door neighbour to the child's mother.





It was said that the victim was always sent on errands by the suspect unknown to the mother that he had ulterior motives.





Based on these developments, which are rife these days, the CP Lagos, wishes to warn parents to be wary of whom their children relates with so that incidences of these nature will not recur.









