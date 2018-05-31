2019: Why I Am Embarking On A Mission To Rescue Nigeria - Atiku

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he is gunning for the country’s presidency to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse. Atiku noted this on Wednesday in Lagos at the inauguration of the Atiku Mandate Group codenamed TAM-G





He said he wants to revamp the country’s economy and give everyone a sense of belonging. According to him, vying for presidency is “borne out of genuine desire to serve the people of Nigeria and to help bring the country back to the path of economic growth for the greater good of all Nigerians.





The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain added that the 2019 presidential election was “not about him as a person but for the survival of Nigeria.”





He said, “The Atiku campaign mantra will focus on the acronym (JOBS), which literally means creating jobs for the teeming majority of unemployed Nigerian youths; creating opportunities and the enabling environment for Nigerians to excel in their individual endeavours; reconciling and uniting Nigerians and creating a sense of belonging among all the ethnic groups in the country; and providing adequate and enduring security for lives and property of all Nigerians at all levels.”





The former Vice-President, who is running for President for the fifth time, said Nigerian youths would gain immensely from his Presidency if voted into power, stressing that most of his businesses were “managed by Nigerian youths; and the same will be replicated in Atiku’s government with over 40 per cent slots already pencilled down for the youths.”

