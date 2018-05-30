2019: Vote For Candidates Of Your Choice - Buhari Urges Nigerians

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to hesitate to vote for candidates of their choice as the 2019 general election draws nearer with each passing day. The President made this known on Tuesday evening in Abuja while breaking fast with members of the judiciary.





Members of the judiciary were led by Justice Okukayode Ariwoola, Justice of the Supreme Court. Buhari has since declared his intention to seek a second term in office.





He said, “I find it necessary to invite you because I don’t normally see you, I have to repeat what I said having heard what you said. I mentioned that when I was in the military and much younger, we believed things were going wrong and so when I came I took from the president downwards, to Kirikiri against your advice and told them that they are guilty until they prove themselves innocent.





“But we proceeded to have various tribunals to investigate and I can still remember extremely good and fantastic Nigerians, they are few in the society that is why we don’t see the impact of fantastic people we have.





“I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then fourth time I eventually made it. Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this permanent voters card and card readers are fantastic.





“Those who went to their polling booths in their constituency and voted, their votes counted. Before votes were disregarded and results written and there was nothing you can do before the justices to proof your case. But now with technology it has been made easy.





“That is why I keep appealing to the governors to embark on voters education, to please tell the people that their voters card is their national card, so to speak.





“Let them vote for anybody they want across ethnicity and religion and impose their decisions on them. I think that is what I am calling on and I am begging the governors to please continue with voters education so that people will take their permanent voters card seriously and make sure that they don’t loose it.





“I am bothering you with this because you are in a position of influence and you come from a constituency that is recognised and what you say will mean a lot to the people at your constituency.”

