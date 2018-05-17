2019: Osinbajo Wants To Be Buhari's Running Mate At All Cost – PDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is desperate to emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2019.





In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo, on Wednesday, the party described Osinbajo’s visit to Benue State as an act of desperation that casts doubt publicly on his professed Christian faith and an attempt to swindle votes ahead of the 2019 general elections.





The PDP said the Vice President visit to Benue was a political attempt at window dressing the already damaged image of the Buhari’s administration and an insult to the grieving people of Benue State.





The party said: “Osinbajo did not visit the people of Benue when two priests and 17 parishioners were killed, neither does he agree that the herdsmen who killed 73 Christians in the state are terrorists.





"It is pathetic that while Osinbajo speaks loudly against former President Goodluck Jonathan and the opposition, he remained voiceless until our people were made refugees in their own land.





"Since the news of the cabal’s plan to pick a new running mate for Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election became public knowledge, Osinbajo has since shown a level of desperation that casts doubt publicly on his professed Christian faith.





"Osinbajo’s promise during his visit to the IDP camps in the state that President Buhari has approved a total of N10bn for the rehabilitation of communities affected by violent attacks in parts of the country, further shows that the Federal Government is totally disconnected from the people.





"This shameless act affirms that Buhari’s administration fail to realise that money cannot replace or buy back the lives lost to the reckless slaughter of innocent citizens by Fulani extremists.”

