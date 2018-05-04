2019: Buhari, Atiku, Lamido, Others Listed As ACF Set To Conduct Mock Election

Published:





The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) is set to conduct a mock election for top presidential aspirants from the north.nAccording to them, this would help to test the popularity of the candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections.





President of the group Kabiru Yusuf, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the National Delegate Congress of the movement.





Yusuf said the aspirants to be scrutinsed include: President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state and Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, among others.





"We shall in due course, conduct a mock election with a view to feeling the pulse of Arewa Youth in Nigeria and eventually decide on a most prospective candidate.





"The mock election will soon commence on our website, and it will last for a period of 60 days before the announcement of the results.“I enjoin all of us to think critically about this, before we make our choice and to mobilise our members to take active part.





"There cannot be a better chance for us to contribute to give Nigeria the kind of leadership it deserves in the 21st century".

Share This