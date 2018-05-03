2019: Be Fair In Your Verdict Towards My Government - Buhari Begs Journalists

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Nigerian media to give him a fair reportage as he carries on the burden of developing the country. Buhari made the call on Wednesday on the 2018 World Press Freedom Day.





In a statement on, Buhari said the, "media should hold ethics of the noble profession sacrosanct, and be wary of those bent on causing disaffection in the country.





"The world is in the throes of animosities generated by fake news and hate speech, often spawned by some media, particularly the digital variant called social media.





"On this World Press Freedom Day, those involved in the negative antics should reflect, and ponder on how some countries have been thrown into tailspin by irresponsible use of the media. We have no other country than Nigeria, and what we make of it is what we get.





"As we approach general elections next year, let our journalists resolve to report the process fairly and without bias, irrespective of who is involved. That would be the very essence of World Press Freedom Day,” the statement reads.

