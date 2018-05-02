2019: APC Cannot Take Nigerians For A Ride The Second Time – Babangida

Published:

Former governor of Niger state, Aliyu Mu’azu Babangida, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and cannot be allowed to continue taking the people for a ride.





Speaking when he received members of the state’s Inter Community Relations Committee (ICRC), the former governor expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over power in 2019.





He claimed that the APC government at state and federal levels had prepared a good ground for the opposition to retake power in all three tiers of government in next year’s elections.





He said: “We will change the government of the day next year. We will work harder, we will pray harder and God will answer our prayers to end the excruciating pains and economic hardship Nigerians are going through.





“Nigerians had already seen through the APC Federal Government. They cannot take Nigerians for a ride any more. Also in Niger state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has not proved to the electorates why he should be re-elected.”

Share This