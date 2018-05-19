19-year-old Sentenced To Death For Killing Husband Over Rape

Published:

Noura Hussein, a 19-year-old Sudanese woman has been sentenced to death for killing her husband who tried to rape her. The death sentence was passed by a judge in a courtroom in Omdurman, Sudan, on Thursday, May 10.





It was gathered that Hussein was forced into an arranged marriage with her husband at the age of 15. She sought refuge in her aunt from the marriage for three years, only to be tricked by her father who handed her over to her husband.





Upon her unwanted return, her husband had wanted to consummate the marriage but she refused, then he raped her with the help of his family. An Imam told CNN that “His brother and two cousins tried to reason with her, when she refused she was slapped and ordered into the room.





“One held her chest and head, the others held her legs.” The Imam also revealed that on the second day the husband tried to rape her, she stabbed him to death. He said when Hussein reached out to her family for support, they handed her over to the police and reported the incident to them.





It was also learnt that the legal age for marriage in Sudan is 10. Although, Hussein had supporters who filled the courtroom and even extended outside the room, she was sentenced to death by a judge on May 10. Her legal team has at least 15 days to appeal the judgement.

