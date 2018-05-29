146 Boko Haram Surrender To Operation Safe Corridor In Borno

Published:

No fewer than 146 suspected Boko Haram have willingly surrendered their arms to Nigeria troops under the operation safe corridor of Operation Lafiya Dole.The Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Roger Nicholas disclosed this at news conference while parading 17 suspects who recently renounced their membership at the military command in Maiduguri.Rogers said, “70 of them had surrendered in Munguno, 60 Bama while this set of 17 just willingly surrendered to our troops”.Maj. Gen. Nicholas explained that Operation Safe Corridor has given the insurgents to repent and surrendering adding that the operation is yielding results as many of them are coming out from their fighting camps to surrender.He disclosed that the army has established designated centers at various commands and formation where the insurgency can come out and surrender and would be treated with utmost respect.According to him, the 17 insurgents had testified that they were no longer interested in staying in the bush as Boko Haram fighters but to come out and live a better life again.He stated that the repentant insurgents would be properly profiled, de-radicalized and re-integrated to the society.Some of the paraded Boko Haram who spoke to newsmen said they were tired of the crimes they have committed fighting as Boko Haram insurgents.One of the suspect, Mustapha Umar, said; “I m a commander at the lake area. My operation was mainly on the water. My regret was the number of persons I have killed and took their money. I have killed many people but I am asking for forgiveness,” he said.