Your Looters' List Onesided ,Ex ICPC Chairman Justice Akanbi Tells Buhari's Govt

Pioneer Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Mustapha Akanbi, has called on Federal Government to, as a matter of priority, release the name of anybody that has looted the government treasury irrespective of party affiliation.



Justice Akanbi said that naming of corrupt Nigerians must cut across all political parties in order to give credibility to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s efforts in fighting corruption.



Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, Justice Akanbi said that the announcement of those who looted government money should not be limited to members of the opposition party (PDP) alone but should cut across members of ruling party too if the government was sincere about the war against corruption.



Justice Akanbi, who said the release of looters of Nigerian funds was long overdue stated that naming of corrupt Nigerians would give people confidence about present administration.



“If there are members of APC or any other political parties, they should mention them so that there will credibility to what they are doing because fighting corruption should not be one-sided.



“I have always said that why do they have to hide the names of those who have looted the nation’s treasury.



“If you know they have looted nation’s fund, let the public know and then take them to court so that people will feel confident in what you are doing” he added.

