Younger Brother Stabs Elder Brother To Death On The Eve Of Their Father's Burial

One Ekene Oyiogu, has been reportedly stabbed to death by his younger brother, Ejiofo, on the even of their father’s burial in Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. It was not clear at press time what informed Ejiofo’s action, but he was said to have told members of his kindred that their elder brother, Ekene, had allegedly been lording it over his siblings, especially since the death of their father last year.

According to one of the villagers, the memorial service of their father, who was a businessman and politician, was slated for a day before Ekene was killed, weekend. An eyewitness said Ekene was stabbed several times by his brother, adding that he was confirmed dead before villagers got to the scene. He was later taken to Ideal Hospital, Ifitedunu, where doctors confirmed him dead.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "Trouble started brewing in the family soon after the burial of Pa Oyiogu. Some people in the community have been mediating in the matter, but nobody knew that it would lead to a man killing his brother.

"The matter came to a head on Saturday, when Ekene was said to have stabbed his younger brother, Ejiofo who, in turn grabbed the knife and cut Ekene several times on the neck, hand, navel and head.“He died as he was being taken to the hospital. Ejiofo fled after the incident and has not been seen since.”

Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Mrs Nkiru Nwode, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was still at large, adding that efforts were being made to arrest him to face the law.

