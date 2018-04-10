You Will End Like Nebuchadnezzar – FFK Tells Buhari

Published:





Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari will end up like the biblical king Nebuchadnezzar. Fani-Kayode who was speaking after Buhari declared to run for a second term on Monday, said that “only God” will stop the former military leader to becoming president.

This was revealed in a tweet on his handle on Tuesday where he described the development as bad news to the country. "The bad news is that only God can stop Buhari from coming back next year.The good news is that He most surely will and He alone will take the glory,” he tweeted.

"By the time it is all over, like King Nebuchadnezzar, Buhari will bow before the Living God. His end will be worse than Pharaoh’s.”

