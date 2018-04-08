You Have Offended God, Seek Forgiveness - Ex-Gov. Bafarawa Tells PDP

Published:





Former governor of Sokoto state Attahiru Bafarawa has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to seek God’s forgiveness for.bBafarawa says it is ”the sins that the PDP members committed that God is punishing them with it.”



Speaking at the party’s Northwest zonal rally on Saturday in Katsina, the former governor said, “Almighty Allah does not make mistakes and that was the reason why when the PDP offended him, He snatched the power and handed it to APC, he said at the PDP Northwest zonal rally on Saturday in Katsina.



On his part, the Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, called on Nigerians to shun all forms of corrupt practices And for former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema, he backed calls for the restructuring of the country, saying it would result in rapid development of the nation.

Share This