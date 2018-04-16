You Have Never Displayed Competence In Governance – Obasanjo’s Coalition Slams Buhari

Published:

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, created and endorsed by a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lambasted president Buhari for always blaming past leaders. The spokesman for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, said this during an interview with journalists on Sunday.





Osuntokun said Buhari should not forget to blame himself for Nigeria’s woes since he is also a former leader having served as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985. He said, “He has never displayed competence in the area of governance. It is therefore expected that he will give himself a pass mark. However, while blaming past leaders, he should not forget to blame himself since he also ruled Nigeria in the past.





“The President continues to blame everyone for what he fails to do. Transparency International has exposed the deception of his anti-corruption war. This is the same President who indicted his own government when he revealed that the Inspector-General of Police failed to relocate to Benue to curb a crisis as commanded.” The CNM spokesman urged the international community not to be deceived by Buhari’s utterances in London beca use he would never accept blame for anything.

Source: Punch