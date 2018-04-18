You Have 24-Hours To Find The Missing Mace And Arrest The Culprit - Reps Orders Police IG, DSS Boss

Published:

Members of the House of Representatives were ushered into the Senate chamber at 11:35pm as they expressed solidarity with the senators over the mace theft.





The joint session resolved that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, must recover the stolen mace “within 24 hours.”





Deputy Speaker of the House, Yusuf Lasun, who led the Reps, stated that there would not be a democracy without a functional legislature.









