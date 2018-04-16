You Can’t Mark Your Own Scripts, Pack Your Loads And Leave - PDP Tells Buhari

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party said it was wrong for the President to mark his own scripts, saying there was no way Buhari could judge himself fairly. It said it would be better for the President to listen to the cry of the electorate, who had been regretting voting the former army General into power in 2015.





The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, spoke with a reporter in Abuja on Sunday, wondered why the President had not been able to initiate and complete a single project since he assumed office about three years ago.





He said, “Only a failure will set questions for himself and sit down to mark it. In this case, ask the President if he was the one who elected himself. He should ask those who voted for him, campaigned for him as well. “If he has done well or he has not done badly as he claimed, let him point to a single project he initiated and completed in three years. Nigerians are tired of a leader like him.”





Ologbondiyan said if the President had done his best and the country remained the way it was, it would be better for him to pack his load and leave the Presidential Villa.





