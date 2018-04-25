Withdrawal Of $462m: Reps Call For Buhari’s Impeachment

Published:





The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment over the withdrawal of $462 million to pay for 12 Super Tucano jets.





Buhari had approved the withdrawal of the money from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of the aircraft, without prior approval from the National Assembly.





The President, however, explained in a letter to the National Assembly, that the US Government had given a payment deadline for the aircraft purchase.





Lawmakers, however, did not accept the explanation of the presidency, arguing it was an impeachment offence.





Speaking, Chinda said: “This matter ($462m) came up last week. Today, Mr. President has admitted that the expenditure has already been incurred.





“We are supposed to be a watchdog, but as it is, we cannot bite. This is an impeachable offence and there is no misconduct that is more serious than this.





“I propose that we commence the impeachment of Mr. President, based on this infraction.”





However, the leadership of the House suspended the debate on the payment for the jets until another legislative day.

