Why You Must Avoid Facebook Marriage - Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has warned his church members against social media marriages.





Adeboye said this at the Redeemers camp in April, 2018 while praying for the Dapchi Christian students still held as a Boko Haram captives.





On using the most popular social media platform Facebook to address the topic of marriage, Pst. Adeboye advised his marriage-seeking congregants to investigate thoroughly before agreeing to marry anyone on Facebook.





His words, “If you marry on facebook, you cannot tell what will come”





On the kidnapped Dapchi girls, the clergyman said, “We thank God for the release of the girls and pray that all the girls yet to secure their freedom should be freed.”





Concise News learnt that the April 2018 Redeemer’s convention which held at the Redeemers camp, had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

