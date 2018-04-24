Why We Barricaded Dino Melaye’s House, Barred His Colleagues From Seeing Him – Police

Published:

The Police on Monday revealed that the siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence was necessitated by his involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.





Armed security personnel comprising policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the place on Monday afternoon.





The operatives took over the Sangha Street, Maitama, where Melaye’s house is located. They also barred four of the lawmaker’s colleagues from seeing him.





“Our action was prompted by the fact that he was invited in a case of unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.





“The police had invited him on more than two or three occasions but he failed to honour the invitations. That is why we are there right now.





“You know when a case is in court, there is no law that stops you from further questioning if you need to answer question on the suspects.





“There is no law that stops the police from further inviting him or asking question about the case,” the Force Deputy Spokesman, Adeniran Aremu said.





Source: The Nation

