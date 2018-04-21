Why Southwest Won’t Support Buhari's Second Term Bid – Yoruba Elders

Published:

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has declared that it will not support President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid to secure a second term in office in 2019. The group based its decision on the President’s seemingly unwillingness to support the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria. Secretary-General of the Council Dr Kunle Olajide said the Yoruba would not vote for Buhari in 2019, unless he begins to take immediate action on restructuring.





“In the Southwest, on restructuring we stand. Restructuring of Nigeria is long overdue. Myriads of woes confronting Nigeria today would have been resolved if restructuring has been carried out,” he told Saturday Sun in an interview.





“At Yoruba Summit held at Adamasingba, Ibadan, last September, over 100 different Yoruba groups collectively agreed with other ethnic nationalities that are clamouring for restructuring of the country. Not only that, it was also resolved that Yoruba will not vote for any candidate that is opposed to restructuring in 2019.





“Unless we restructure, there won’t be peace in Nigeria. Today, a lot of things are wrong with our nation. Do we have peace required to move our nation forward? No. There are lots of grievances, bottled emotion, injustices, and other ills, which can only be addressed through restructuring. “Today, we are at a standstill, and the only way to move forward is by restructuring.”

