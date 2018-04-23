Why Nigeria Failed As A State - Governor Seriake Dickson

Published:

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said Nigeria is divided more than ever, adding that the continuous killing by Fulani herdsmen across the country was a sign of a failed state. Dickson stated these at the state Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, the state capital during the National Prayer Conference organised by Nigeria Prays, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah-Agbo, said on Sunday.





Speaking on the theme, ‘Lord rend the heavens, the governor said Nigerians must unite in prayers and resolve to work together to ensure fairness, justice, equity and equal citizenship. He decried that the country was bleeding and urged leaders across the nation to take the responsibility to stop the bloodletting.





Dickson said, “In this country, God’s children, human beings, irrespective of the God they worship, are being slaughtered mercilessly, remorselessly in many parts of the country. “Our nation is bleeding. We must unite in prayers and resolve to do what is right and fair. Our nation should be a nation of fairness, justice, equity, equal citizenship and united by common ideals of being the greatest black nation.





“We are united by our common shared humanity and nationality, so injustice and unfairness anywhere should be a concern to anyone and everyone in our nation. I join you in praying that the bloodletting, unnecessary killings in our nation under any shape or guise end in Jesus name. God should intervene so that people will feel the need to do the right thing, be fair and just to one another.”





In his opening remarks, the Chairman and Convener of Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon expressed appreciation to Dickson for giving Nigeria Prays the privilege of holding its NPC at the Ecumenical Centre. He described the centre as a magnificent edifice built for God’s glory and the edification of mankind.

