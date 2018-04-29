Why INEC Experienced Low Turn Out During Melaye Recall - PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the poor turn out that characterized Saturday’s bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye signified a total rejection of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi. CKN News had earlier reported that the exercise witnessed a very low turn out with some polling units in Lokoja, Kabba, Ijumu and other local governments recording zero votes.





The party said this in a statement signed by Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation in Lokoja on Saturday shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process. “The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi.





“The failure of the recall exercise is an indication that the present administration is not popular which, of course, is only natural because it has inflicted poverty, hardship and suffering on the people,” the statement said. The PDP, while accusing Bello of trying to force the idea on the people, said that the rejection of the recall process had confirmed that he had lost value in Kogi.





It thanked leaders and people of Kogi West senatorial district for heeding its call to shun the exercise. The PDP accused the state government of being insensitive to the plight of the people, and condemned the Bello-led administration several months salaries and pensions.

Share This