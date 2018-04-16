Why Igbo Must Produce Next Nigerian President – Senator Uzodinma

Published:

The Senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodimma, has said the Igbo ethnic group must produce Nigeria Pesident in 2023. Speaker at the 17th mothers’ union conference of the diocese at St. Andrews Anglican Church, in Orlu, the lawmaker said: ”the remedy to the continuous marginalisation of the South East in project Nigeria,” Uzodinma talked on Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, restructuring and technological advancement by the Igbo.”





He called on the Igbo to support a northern presidential candidate in 2019 who will not seek re-election. President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday declared his intention to run for the office again in 2019. He further said, “Nigeria had a true federal structure that provided a level playing field for individual and collective talents to flourish. That is all Ndigbo need to fulfil their God given destiny, a true federal structure that ensures equity for all.”

