What I Discuss With Ex-President Obasanjo - Olu Falae

A former Secretary to the Federal Government, and the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, says he has come to visit a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, about the affairs of the country.





He mentioned that to journalists as he emerged from the over two hours closed-door meeting held with the former president at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, at exactly 2.25pm.





He described Obasanjo as his former boss, and argued that the affairs of the country were greater than anybody’s political ambition.





He said, I am here to visit Papa Olusegun Obasanjo, former head of military government and former President of Nigeria who was my boss when I was the permanent secretary at the presidency. I have to come to see him about the affairs of Nigeria.





“The affairs of Nigeria are greater than the political ambition of anybody. So I came here to exchange views with Baba.”

