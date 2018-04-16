Why I Criticized My Husband ..Aisha Buhari

Published:

Share This

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has explained that her sense of justice informs her anger and outburst in 2016 when she declared that she would not campaign for a second term for her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.She had then granted an interview to a foreign radio station, complaining about certain decisions of her husband and his inability to change some officials who she inferred were misleading him and reaping from where they did not sow.However, in accepting the honour of Personality of the Year, bestowed on her by Nigeria’s Vanguard Newspapers, the First Lady said she was openly critical of her husband’s government because of her stance to be consistently truthful.She wrote in her letter of acceptance: “I wish to thank the management of Vanguard Media Limited for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians particularly women, children and less privileged.“One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as criticism to a government that I am part of.“I need to state that my position was a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been.“As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I therefore feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability.“Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so.On this note, I hereby dedicate this award to the people of Nigeria, especially women. Thank you sincerely for this award.”