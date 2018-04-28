Why I Couldn't Honour Senate Invite – IGP Explains

Published:

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has explained why he was not physically present to honour the invitation extended to him by the Senate. According to the IG, he was absent because he was on an official assignment in Bauchi State with President Muhammadu Buhari.





The Senate had summoned the IG to appear before it to answer questions on why Senator Dino Melaye was handcuffed by Policemen and the spate of killings and insecurity in various parts of the country. The IG sent the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Joshak Habilla to represent him but the Senate rejected the representation.





The Police in a statement in Abuja on Friday while quoting the Constitution said the duties of the IG could be carried out by either a DIG or an AIG.





The statement by the Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood reads: “The functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police as listed in Section 215 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can also be carried out as mentioned in section 312 (1) of the Police Act and Regulation by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in official capacity at any function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulation.





“It is on the basis of the above that while the Inspector General of Police is on an official assignment in Bauchi State that he delegated the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him and honour the invitation of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria in respect of the felonious offenses for which Sen. Dino Melaye was taken into Police custody, investigated and to be arraigned in the Federal High Court, Lokoja without further delay.”





The statement further reads: “Consequently, the general public are hereby implored to note that the Inspector General of Police acted rightly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act and Regulation and other extant laws by delegating the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him at the Senate, National Assembly on 26th April, 2018 to present the Police report, actions and findings in a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye.”





On Melaye’s case, the Police urged the Senate not to trivialize the case against Melaye adding that the Senate should allow the rule of law to prevail.





“The Nigeria Police Force is a law abiding organization and holds the Senate and its leadership in high esteem, however the Force wishes to impress on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to personalize or trivialize the criminal offenses (Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses) indicting Sen. Dino Melaye from confessions of two (2) suspected kidnappers and Armed Robbers namely: KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL; but should allow the rule of law and justice to prevail.

Share This