Why I Can Never Marry A Nigerian Woman - Super Eagle's Coach, Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that it would be difficult to marry a Nigerian woman.





Former Nigerian manager, Clemens Westerhof got hooked to a Zimbabwean lady during his time in Africa.





In a recent interview, Rohr cited cultural background and language difference as main reasons he won’t marry a Nigerian.





Rohr, a Franco-German replaced former Nigerian international, Sunday Oliseh as Super Eagles coach.





Asked if he would likely take a second wife in Nigeria just as Clemens Westerhof did in Africa, he said, “My president (Amaju Pinnick) joked about it recently.





“He said he was going to hand me a Nigerian woman and we all laughed about it.





“To be sincere, Nigerian ladies are very beautiful and tempting but it is going to be very difficult to marry one. Language and cultural background will be a serious barrier.”





Source: The Sun

