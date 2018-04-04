Why Dino Is Not On Our Watch List - Interpol Reveals

Published:

The Nigerian Police recently said INTERPOL had been alerted to place Melaye and other suspects, including Mohammed Audu, son of late Kogi politician Abubakar Audu, on its watch list.





Days after the announcement, neither Melaye nor any of the remaining suspects had appeared on the red notice board on the Interpol’s website. As one of the 192 member countries with active membership of the Interpol network, the police in Nigeria said Melaye was placed on Interpol red notice.





A red notice is an alert for Interpol to locate and temporarily detain an individual pending extradition. It is issued and often published by the international crime-fighting organisation at the request of a member country or an international tribunal based on a valid national arrest warrant.





In an e-mail sent to the media, the international police said:





"INTERPOL examines requests by member countries to issue Red Notices to ensure compliance with INTERPOL’s constitution or rules. This includes Article 3 of INTERPOL’s Constitution, according to which it is ‘strictly forbidden for the organisation to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character. INTERPOL evaluates legal and quality compliance issues in individual cases if it becomes aware of information that may prompt reevaluation of a case”.





Meanwhile, the suspected assassins that fled police custody have all been re-arrested and were paraded yesterday April 3rd.

