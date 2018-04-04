Why Buhari Allowed Publication Of Looters List – Tony Momoh

Published:

Former Minister of Information Prince Tony Momoh has dismissed insinuations that the federal government released an alleged list of treasury looters to divert attention from Nigeria’s challenges.





The Nigerian government had last week named persons alleged to have embezzled Nigeria’s Federation Account, particularly during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.“The fact is, if people said people should release those they said were accused of diverting our money and then they released it, is it not now that they have released [the names] that people now know that this is involved, this is involved” Momoh asked





The former minister further said in an interview that “It is a question of [whether to] release the list or not to release the list.“Don’t forget that Nigerians have been asking him [President Buhari] to release the list. People have been saying release, release, release, release.“If they said release and they now take a decision to release, obviously, people will say you are not even releasing enough. So, it is a question of political decision to release.”

