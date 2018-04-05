We'll Investigate Corrupt PDP Members Who Decamped To APC....Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed says whether APC or PDP, there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.The federal government says it would investigate anyone found guilty of corruption.Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this while reacting to allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari government was selective in its anti-corruption war.The minister noted that not all the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were looters.He maintained that the Buhari government would prosecute anyone guilty of corruption regardless of the political affiliation.“There is a difference between allegations and established cases. All the cases I have mentioned (alleged PDP looters) are already in court,” Mohammed said.“I can assure you that if there is any allegation against any member of this government, this government will investigate it.No sacred cows“It would be unfair to say that everybody that joined APC from PDP is a looter, it would be unfair.“I am saying that whether you are of ACN stock or PDP stock or CPC stock and you are found to be corrupt, you will be investigated. They have said name the looters and we said these people took money.Senate President, Bukola Saraki, VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC membersSenate President, Bukola Saraki, VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC members (Channels TV)“I am saying that on the 24th of February, Secondus took N100 million in cash. The then National Financial Secretary took N700 million.“These are facts! They said name, and I said these are the people that were reported to have stolen money. So, what is prejudicial about it?“Let them go and solve their matters in court, but if you challenge us to name names, we will name names,” he declared.Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC, Timi Frank, has urged President Buhari to name and prosecute all corrupt individuals serving in his cabinet.