We Won’t Stop Agitation Until Niger-Delta Becomes Paradise - James Ibori

Published:

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has said the struggle for resource control is not over, and will continue until Niger-Delta is developed. His words: “I must thank former Governor Attah for his role in ensuring that our zone got the 13 per cent derivation but I must say that the fight is yet to be over.





We still have a long way to go and everybody from the region must support this advocacy. What we are fighting for is supported by ordinary women even in the creeks, they are holding on to it and waiting earnestly that one day, the zone will wake up to realise that the entire region has been turned into a paradise.





“When we were governors and we used to have meetings in Edo State, all the Niger Delta governors were resolute in their support for this. Even some South-West governors including Bola Tinubu of Lagos supported what we are clamouring for. “I was having a meeting recently with some people from Nembe and they were showing me the level of degradation happening in the region, I must say it is worse than what we left.





There are illegal refineries all over the place and even in places like Port-Harcourt, people can no longer have fresh breathe due to gas flaring caused by the oil companies. So, we must all leave this book launch with the impression that the struggle is far from over.”





Source: VanguardA

Share This