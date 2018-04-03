We Will Win In 2019...Former Goodluck Jonathan's Spokesman Assures Of APC Victory

Published:

Ima Niboro, a former spokesman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win 2019 elections by a “sizeable margin” despite its challenges.



Speaking with journalists at the weekend, Niboro said there is still time for ruling party to resolve grievances within it.



The APC chieftain said his party ” will pull off a major upset in Delta state” because the people are yearning for change.



He said with some “nimble engineering of the party’s bulkhead”, APC would sweep the polls in 2019.



“This was amply demonstrated in the last LGA elections. It was an eye-opener for the closed, almost dynastic system that has governed the state since 1999,” Niboro said.



“But for the shenanigans of the state-controlled DSIEC, APC would have scored a major upset in that election.”



The former president’s spokesman called on the APC supporters in Delta to continue to keep faith with the party.



He said the APC remains the only viable alternative platform to effect change in Delta.



Niboro joined APC in 2016.



He was a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria

